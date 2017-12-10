Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Yields one goal in loss
Raanta allowed just one goal on 34 shots, but it wasn't enough, as the Blue Jackets defeated the Coyotes, 1-0, on Saturday.
Failing to record a victory after such a dominating effort is very disappointing, but owners still have to love Raanta's performance Saturday, which was his first since Nov. 22 because of an upper-body injury. Raanta was hot just before getting injury, so he's now stopped 69 of the last 71 shots he's faced. His game Saturday appears to indicate Raanta will be able to pick up right where he left off before Thanksgiving.
