Duda was selected 36th overall by the Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Duda was excellent (14 goals, 42 points in 51 games) for Krasnaya in the Russian MHL Jr. league this past season. The difficulty for scouts at this point is projecting what type of player Duda can become moving forward because he spent this past year playing at a level he was too good for. Duda is a legitimate two-way defender, although his offense is probably ahead of his defense at this point. He shoots the puck well enough to beat opposing goaltenders from distance and got significant power-play time this year. Defensively, Duda reads plays well despite not being particularly physical. It's going to be a long process, but Duda has multiple paths to potential NHL value at some point down the road.