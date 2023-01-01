Hayton produced an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Hayton helped out on a Christian Fischer goal in the first period. Aside from the helper, it was a rather pedestrian outing for Hayton, who also went a meager 2-for-15 at the faceoff dot. The 22-year-old center now has nine points through 35 contests, though four of them have come in the last two games. He's added 59 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-10 rating in a middle-six role.