Hayton logged a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
Three of Hayton's last four points have come on the power play -- he continues to benefit from playing on the Coyotes' surprisingly productive first unit. The 22-year-old is up to seven goals, 11 assists, 99 shots on net, 63 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 51 contests. He should continue to see significant minutes for the remainder of the season.
