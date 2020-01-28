Head coach Rick Tochett said Hayton (shoulder) is close to being cleared for full contact, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Hayton sustained an AC joint sprain during World Juniors, so he hasn't played an NHL game since Nov. 29. Considering Hayton hasn't absorbed contact since returning to the Coyotes, it seems like a long shot that he'll be ready for Wednesday's matchup versus the Ducks. The 19-year-old forward has posted four points over 14 NHL games in his rookie season.