Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Back after World Juniors
The Coyotes recalled Hayton from Team Canada on Wednesday.
The Coyotes afforded Hayton an opportunity to showcase on the international stage, as he played for Team Canada at the 2020 World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old was instrumental in Canada's gold-medal run, as he scored the game-tying goal in the third period against Team Russia before Akil Thomas notched the deciding marker. Hayton finished the tournament with six goals and six helpers through seven games. The Coyotes acquired Taylor Hall from the Devils since Hayton has been gone, so it remains to be seen how the youngster is deployed going forward. His next chance to suit up for Arizona is Thursday versus the Lightning.
