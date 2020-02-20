Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Back in action
Hayton (shoulder) will return to the lineup Thursday against St. Louis, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Hayton, who's been sidelined with a shoulder injury he suffered during the World Junior Championship, will be appearing in his first NHL contest since a Nov. 29 matchup with Vegas. The 19-year-old rookie, who's notched four points in 14 games this campaign, will likely skate in a bottom-six role against the Blues.
