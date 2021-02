Hayton notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Hayton picked up the secondary assist on Johan Larsson's second-period marker. The 20-year-old Hayton has struggled to get on the scoresheet this year, with just a goal and a helper in 12 outings. He snapped a nine-game point drought with the assist Friday, but until he can produce more consistently, Hayton probably shouldn't be rostered in fantasy.