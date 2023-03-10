Hayton scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Hayton's tally at 11:41 of the third period ended up being the game-winner. The 22-year-old center has picked up four goals and four assists over his last 10 games while regularly playing on the top line. He's up to 11 goals, 28 points (seven on the power play), 136 shots on net, 69 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 65 appearances.