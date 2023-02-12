Hayton put up an assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues.

Hayton has an assist in three straight outings, and he's earned two goals and four helpers over his last six. The 22-year-old continues to look like a good fit between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz on the top line. Hayton has 20 points, 106 shots, 26 PIM, 64 hits and a minus-8 rating through 53 appearances this season.