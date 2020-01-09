Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Dealing with shoulder injury
Hayton is considered week-to-week due to an AC joint sprain suffered at World Juniors, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Hayton put together a solid performance with Team Canada and likely made a case for regular minutes with the Coyotes but will now be forced to miss time due to his shoulder problem. Once cleared to play, the Ontario native should be able to break into the lineup with more consistency.
More News
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Back after World Juniors•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Joining Team Canada•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Pointless streak continues•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: First point in first game•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Making NHL debut Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Makes Opening Night roster•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.