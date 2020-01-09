Play

Hayton is considered week-to-week due to an AC joint sprain suffered at World Juniors, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Hayton put together a solid performance with Team Canada and likely made a case for regular minutes with the Coyotes but will now be forced to miss time due to his shoulder problem. Once cleared to play, the Ontario native should be able to break into the lineup with more consistency.

More News
Our Latest Stories