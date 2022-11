Hayton was credited with an assist during Thursday's 2-0 victory over the Islanders.

Helping to cap the scoring with 31 seconds remaining in the third period Thursday, Hayton drew a secondary helper on Jack McBain's empty-net tally. The 2018 No. 5 overall draft selection has recorded an assist in three-straight outings for the first time since accomplishing the feat last season (March 12-15). Hayton added three hits during the shutout win.