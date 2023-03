Hayton produced two assists and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Hayton helped out on goals by linemates Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller in this contest. This was Hayton's first multi-point effort since Jan. 24, though he managed a respectable nine points over 15 games in the interim. The 22-year-old center has a career-high 27 points with 133 shots on net, 69 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 64 appearances.