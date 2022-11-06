Hayton recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Hayton had toiled in a middle-six role and had no offense to show for it through the first 10 games of the season. With Travis Boyd also slumping, head coach Andre Tourigny shuffled up his centers, and both Hayton and Boyd got on the scoresheet with assists in this one. The 22-year-old Hayton has added 12 hits, 18 shots on net, four PIM and a minus-10 rating in 11 contests. He'll need to show a lot more than just one assist to earn fantasy attention in redraft formats, but dynasty managers should keep him stashed if possible.