Hayton notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Hayton picked up a point in his second game back from a hand injury that cost him 32 contests. The center helped out on a Juuso Valimaki tally in the third period. Hayton was logging top-six minutes before his absence, but he's been on the fourth line since his return. The 23-year-old has five points, 34 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 18 appearances.