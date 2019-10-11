Hayton picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The fifth-overall pick from 2018 is on the scoreboard now, setting up Nick Schmaltz's first period tally for his first career point. Hayton was listed on the second line but skated a team-low 11:24 in his debut. He'll get more minutes as time goes on, although he may have to battle for playing time when Lawson Crouse (upper body) returns, potentially within the next week.