Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: First-round pick signs ELC
Hayton signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes on Friday. Sportsnet reports.
The Coyotes took Hayton fifth overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He dropped 60 points (21 goals, 39 assists) over 63 games for OHL Sault Ste. Marie last regular season before scoring eight times to complement 13 additional apples in the playoffs. Hayton's junior team would end up losing to Hamilton in the championship round, but the 18-year-old has a bright future ahead of him. "We are very pleased to sign Barrett to an entry-level contract," Coyotes GM John Chayka said. "Barrett is a very talented player with a great work ethic. He had a strong development camp and we look forward to his progress this season."
