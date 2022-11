Hayton logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Hayton found the scoresheet for the second straight game, helping out on Clayton Keller's empty-net tally. Those two assists are Hayton's only points through 12 contests in what's been a rough start to the year for the 22-year-old center. He's added 13 hits, 18 shots on net, four PIM and a minus-10 rating, though head coach Andre Tourigny has given up a larger role in recent games to spark the youngster's offense.