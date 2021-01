Hayton scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Hayton provided the Coyotes' second goal of the game, and it was his first point in two contests this year. The 20-year-old, a natural center, saw time on the wing in Saturday's game. He added a hit and a plus-1 rating in 12:31 of ice time. Hayton will still be adjusting to the pace of play in the NHL during his first full season, and he may be more suited to a third-line role initially.