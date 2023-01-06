Hayton provided two assists in a 6-2 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.
Hayton has two goals and 11 points in 37 contests this season. The 22-year-old had 10 goals and just 24 points in 60 games in 2021-22, and he's not on course to be a major offensive contributor this season either. Hayton is hot right now though, recording a goal and six points in his last four games.
