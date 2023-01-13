Hayton scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

Hayton has scored in three straight games for the first time in his career. He's been seeing top-line minutes recently, and he's starting to show why the Coyotes selected him fifth overall in 2018. The 22-year-old center is up to five tallies, 14 points, 75 shots on net, 52 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 41 contests. That level of production has him on pace to exceed the 24 points he produced in 60 outings last year by the end of the campaign.