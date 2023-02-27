Hayton notched an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Predators.

Hayton has gotten on the scoresheet in six of nine games in February, posting a goal and five helpers for the month. The 22-year-old combined with his linemates Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz for a second-period tally. Hayton is up to 23 points through 59 contests -- he's one shy of matching his marks from last season in both categories. The center has added 122 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-6 rating this season.