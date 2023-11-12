Hayton logged an assist in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Predators.

Hayton has just two points this season, but they've come over the last three games. The 23-year-old center's slow start, combined with the success of fellow pivots Logan Cooley and Nick Bjugstad, makes it surprising to see Hayton is still on the top line. Hayton has added 29 shots on net, eight blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating -- a little more puck luck could go a long way to improving his offense.