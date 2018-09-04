Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Hopes to crack NHL lineup
Hayton, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, hopes to play in the NHL next season, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Coming off a 60-point campaign with Sault Ste. Marie a year ago, Hayton stands as a long shot to crack the Coyotes roster out of camp. Still, the 18-year old center is, according to general manager, John Chayka, "really good at everything." -- Along with fellow Coyotes prospect, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Hayton remains focused on adding weight to his junior frame and preparing his body for the eventual rigors of an NHL season.
