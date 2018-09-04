Hayton, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, hopes to play in the NHL next season, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Coming off a 60-point campaign with Sault Ste. Marie a year ago, Hayton stands as a long shot to crack the Coyotes roster out of camp. Still, the 18-year old center is, according to general manager, John Chayka, "really good at everything." -- Along with fellow Coyotes prospect, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Hayton remains focused on adding weight to his junior frame and preparing his body for the eventual rigors of an NHL season.