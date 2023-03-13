Hayton scored twice on six shots, dished two assists, went plus-4 and won 13 of 16 faceoffs in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

One of Hayton's tallies came on the power play. It's the first four-point game of the 22-year-old's career. He's logged three goals and five assists during a four-game point streak, and he's up to 13 tallies, 20 helpers, 145 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-2 rating through 67 appearances. As long as he's on a line with Clayton Keller, who tallied on both of Hayton's assists, the latter should be able to sustain steady offense.