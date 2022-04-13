Hayton (hand/arm) suffered an injury in the third period of Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Devils, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hayton took a shot off the arm or hand and had to go to the locker room. He didn't finish the game, and there was no update on his status after the contest. Hayton should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's road game versus the Canucks.