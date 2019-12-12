Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Joining Team Canada
Hayton will play for Team Canada at the 2020 World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic.
Hayton has served as a healthy scratch for the Coyotes previous six games and has been limited to 14 NHL contests. When in the lineup, the center notched one goal, three helpers and 20 shots while averaging 11:08 of ice time. Once the Ontario native returns from World Juniors, he could get a look at a more consistent minutes.
