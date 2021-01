Hayton (undisclosed) fired one shot on goal and went 5-for-9 at the faceoff dot in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Hayton missed Wednesday's game in Vegas for what was dubbed precautionary reasons, but it was never expected to be a long absence. The 20-year-old has bounced around the lineup in 2020-21, but he's a natural center, and he played in that role on the second line Friday. He has one goal, four shots on net and three hits in four appearances.