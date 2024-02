Hayton scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

This was Hayton's first goal and second point in eight games since he returned from a hand injury that cost him 32 contests. The 23-year-old center has bounced around the lineup lately, playing on the third line Wednesday. He's at three goals, six points, 46 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 24 outings, so he's safe to leave on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.