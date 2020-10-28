Hayton was loaned to Ilves of the Finnish Liiga on Monday.

Like many other prospects around the NHL, Hayton will head overseas to find playing time. He is expected to make his first appearance with Ilves on Saturday after completing his quarantine. Hayton will likely earn a roster spot with the Coyotes when the NHL season begins. He played in 20 games as a rookie last year and recorded four points. The 20-year-old center should challenge for a middle-six role and second power-play unit duties in 2020-21.