Hayton logged a power-play assist and three hits in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers.

Hayton helped out on a Phil Kessel goal in the first period. The 21-year-old Hayton has struggled to find his way on offense with just two goals and two assists through 20 contests. It's not for a lack of playing time -- he's seen top-six minutes so far. The Ontario native will be given every chance to find his way as the Coyotes dwell in the basement of the Central Division.