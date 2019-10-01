Hayton has made the Coyotes' Opening Night roster.

Hayton was pretty solid during preseason play, notching one goal and two assists in five appearances. The fifth overall pick from the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, who racked up 26 goals and 40 points in 39 games with OHL Sault Ste. Marie's last year, will likely start the season in a bottom-six role, but could see top-six minutes at some point if he impresses early on.