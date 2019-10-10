Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Making NHL debut Thursday
Hayton will make his NHL debut Thursday against the Golden Knights.
This is a much-anticipated development, as Hayton was the fifth overall selection in the 2018 NHL draft. The 19-year-old forward is expected to skate in a top-six role from the get-go, and dynasty league owners should pay attention.
