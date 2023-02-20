Hayton scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Hayton snapped a seven-game goal drought at a great time, securing the Coyotes' win two minutes into overtime. During the goal slump, he still managed to produce four assists. The 22-year-old center has taken a step forward this season, and he's now up to eight tallies, 14 helpers, 118 shots, 66 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 57 appearances.