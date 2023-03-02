Hayton provided a goal in Arizona's 4-2 loss to Dallas on Wednesday.
Hayton opened the scoring at 10:28 of the first period. He has 10 goals and 25 points in 61 games this season. Hayton has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last six contests.
