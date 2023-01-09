Hayton scored a goal, logged two hits, blocked two shots and added four PIM in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Hayton opened the scoring at 5:18 of the first period, but he was the only one to solve Casey DeSmith in this contest. In the second period, Hayton took a double-minor for high-sticking, but the Penguins didn't cash in. The 22-year-old has two goals and five assists over his last six games, accounting for seven of his 12 points in 39 contests overall. The center has added 67 shots on net, 48 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-11 rating.