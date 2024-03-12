Hayton (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Minnesota, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.
Hayton, who is considered day-to-day, will miss at least one contest. He will be replaced in the lineup by John Leonard, who was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday. Hayton has three goals and 10 points in 33 games this season.
