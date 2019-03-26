Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Off to hot start in OHL playoffs
Hayton tallied a goal and three assists in OHL Sault Ste. Marie's 5-2 win over Owen Sound on Monday.
After posting 26 goals and 66 points in 39 regular season games for the Greyhounds, Hayton (three goals, six points in three games) is off to a hot start in the postseason. Hayton was viewed by many to be a reach when the Coyotes selected him fifth-overall last June, but the 18-year-old possess a tremendous all-around offensive game and has quickly developed into one of the game's better prospects. It's more likely than not that Hayton spends the entirety of the 2019-20 season in Arizona.
