Hayton (upper body) is considered week-to-week.
Hayton was injured Thursday against Columbus and will now miss multiple games as a result. The team has yet to announce whether he'll land on injured reserve but that could come when there's a more clear outlook on his timeline. The 23-year-old has four points in 16 games this season. In his absence, Logan Cooley and Nick Bjugstad should see increased roles.
