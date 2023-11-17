Watch Now:

Hayton (upper body) is considered week-to-week.

Hayton was injured Thursday against Columbus and will now miss multiple games as a result. The team has yet to announce whether he'll land on injured reserve but that could come when there's a more clear outlook on his timeline. The 23-year-old has four points in 16 games this season. In his absence, Logan Cooley and Nick Bjugstad should see increased roles.

