Hayton recorded a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Dallas.

Hayton picked up a helper on an Anton Stralman goal early in the third period before scoring a goal on the power play and eventually assisting on Travis Boyd's winner in overtime. The 21-year-old center has five points in his last two games following a two-assist performance Tuesday. Hayton now has 10 goals and 14 assists in 24 games this season.