Hayton failed to register a point versus Edmonton on Sunday, extending his pointless streak to six games.

Hayton's hold on a spot in the lineup should be considered tenuous at best, as he has been scratched in 13 of 25 games this year and is averaging a mere 11:28 of ice time when he does suit up. Without consistent minutes, the 19-year-old won't offer much in terms of season-long fantasy, but could be an intriguing DFS play if he gets bumped up into a top-six role.