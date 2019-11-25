Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Pointless streak continues
Hayton failed to register a point versus Edmonton on Sunday, extending his pointless streak to six games.
Hayton's hold on a spot in the lineup should be considered tenuous at best, as he has been scratched in 13 of 25 games this year and is averaging a mere 11:28 of ice time when he does suit up. Without consistent minutes, the 19-year-old won't offer much in terms of season-long fantasy, but could be an intriguing DFS play if he gets bumped up into a top-six role.
More News
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: First point in first game•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Making NHL debut Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Makes Opening Night roster•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Off to hot start in OHL playoffs•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Redirected to OHL•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Surfaces on IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.