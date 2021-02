Hayton scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Hayton picked up his second point in as many outings with his second-period tally. The 20-year-old center hasn't found much joy on the ice this year with only three points through 13 appearances. He's added 10 shots on net and 12 hits. A first-round pick from 2018, Hayton will have to move up the ranks in the Coyotes' lineup, so he's not a great option for fantasy managers in redraft formats this year.