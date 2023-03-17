Hayton registered a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.
Hayton helped out on the second of Travis Boyd's tallies in the contest. During a six-game point streak, Hayton has three goals and eight helpers. The 22-year-old center is up to 36 points, 152 shots on net, 72 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 69 outings overall.
