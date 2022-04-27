Hayton notched two assists, two shots on net, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Hayton did a little of everything in this contest. He helped out on goals by Anton Stralman and Travis Boyd, the latter's tally coming on the power play in the third period. Job security in a top-six role hasn't led to much consistency yet for Hayton, who has just four points in 13 games in April. The 21-year-old is up to 21 points, 79 shots, 81 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-8 rating in 58 outings overall.