Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Recalled from conditioning assignment
The Coyotes summoned Hayton from AHL Tuscon on Thursday.
Hayton hasn't seen the ice in NHL action since late November, but that extended absence could come to an end very soon. According to a report from Craig Morgan of The Athletic eralier this week, Hayton isn't expected to be an option for game action until Saturday's game against the Capitals, which would make sense since the team is already in Ottawa for Thursday's contest. Aaron Ness was sent back to Tuscon in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Scores in first rehab game•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Sent to minors for conditioning•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Approaching return•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Back after World Juniors•
-
Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Joining Team Canada•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.