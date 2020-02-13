The Coyotes summoned Hayton from AHL Tuscon on Thursday.

Hayton hasn't seen the ice in NHL action since late November, but that extended absence could come to an end very soon. According to a report from Craig Morgan of The Athletic eralier this week, Hayton isn't expected to be an option for game action until Saturday's game against the Capitals, which would make sense since the team is already in Ottawa for Thursday's contest. Aaron Ness was sent back to Tuscon in a corresponding move.