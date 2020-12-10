The Coyotes have recalled Hayton from his loan with Ilves of the Finnish Ligga, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Hayton was decent in limited action during his European loan, picking up four helpers in eight games. The fifth overall pick from the 2018 draft only drew into 20 games with the big club last season, notching one goal and three helpers over that span. but the Coyotes are extremely thin up front, so Hayton should have a full-time NHL role in 2020-21, likely skating on Arizona's third line and second power-play unit. That likely won't be enough to make the 20-year-old pivot a useful option in redraft formats, however, so fantasy managers can plan on leaving him on the board during this year's drafts.