Hayton registered an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings.

Hayton has picked up a helper in four of six games in February. The 22-year-old set up Clayton Keller's second goal of the game early in the third period. Hayton continues to look good in a top-line role despite a seven-game goal drought. He's at seven tallies, 14 helpers, 116 shots on net, 66 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 56 contests, and he's just three points shy of matching his output from last season.