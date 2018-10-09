Hayton (undisclosed) was assigned to Sault Ste. Marie of the OHL on Tuesday.

Hayton, whom the Coyotes drafted fifth overall this year, ended up on injured reserve with an undisclosed issue, consequently squashing any shot he had to make the Opening Night roster with the parent club. By assigning Hayton to junior as an 18-year-old before his 10th game -- he actually hasn't played in any NHL games to this point -- the Coyotes can put his three-year, entry-level contract on hold for future seasons.