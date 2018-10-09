Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Redirected to OHL
Hayton (undisclosed) was assigned to Sault Ste. Marie of the OHL on Tuesday.
Hayton, whom the Coyotes drafted fifth overall this year, ended up on injured reserve with an undisclosed issue, consequently squashing any shot he had to make the Opening Night roster with the parent club. By assigning Hayton to junior as an 18-year-old before his 10th game -- he actually hasn't played in any NHL games to this point -- the Coyotes can put his three-year, entry-level contract on hold for future seasons.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...