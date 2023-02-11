Hayton produced an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Hayton continues to thrive while centering Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. Over his last five games, Hayton has two goals and three assists with a plus-2 rating. The 22-year-old center is up to 19 points through 52 contests overall, with 14 of those points coming in 20 outings since the holiday break. He's added 102 shots on net, 63 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating this season.