Hayton (hand) will be back in the lineup versus Vegas on Thursday, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Hayton missed 32 games after he was hurt in Columbus on Nov. 18. The fifth pick in the 2018 Draft, Hayton has only two goals and four points in 16 games this season. He had career bests in goals and assists last season, finding the back of the net 19 times while adding 24 helpers.